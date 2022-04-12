American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMIH stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. American International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
American International Company Profile (Get Rating)
