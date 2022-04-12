American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMIH stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. American International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

