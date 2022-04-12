American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $63.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

AIG opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

