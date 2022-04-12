American Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.