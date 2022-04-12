American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

