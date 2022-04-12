American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

AXL stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

