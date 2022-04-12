American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.
AXL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.
AXL stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 228.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
