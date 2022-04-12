Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Lowered by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 153.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

