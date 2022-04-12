ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $16.79

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $17.55. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 3,252 shares.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $724.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.