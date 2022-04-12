Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 135,000 Shares

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,366,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,014,305.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $187,317.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.

Shares of AEI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alset EHome International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alset EHome International by 301.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.