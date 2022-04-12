Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

