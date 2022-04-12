Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDY opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

