Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,456,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NN by 370.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter worth about $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.62.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

