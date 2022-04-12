Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 24,923 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Dillard’s by 1,881.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $276.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.