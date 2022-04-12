Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 111,684 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.48. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

