Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €247.75 ($269.29).

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock traded up €2.35 ($2.55) during trading on Monday, reaching €219.30 ($238.37). The company had a trading volume of 945,463 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €207.94. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($224.78).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.