Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €247.75 ($269.29).
ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
ALV stock traded up €2.35 ($2.55) during trading on Monday, reaching €219.30 ($238.37). The company had a trading volume of 945,463 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €207.94. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($224.78).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
