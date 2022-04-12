AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,835. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.