Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.68

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.68 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 7699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

