ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.61. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 68,110 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

