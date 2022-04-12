Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alight were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

ALIT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last quarter.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

