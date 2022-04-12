Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $34.00. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 32,421 shares.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

