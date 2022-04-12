Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.47. 22,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $145.64 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.46.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

