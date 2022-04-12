Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alaunos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaunos Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors 6038 20536 42917 854 2.55

Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.22%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 -$78.75 million -1.35 Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.78 million -1.53

Alaunos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaunos Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -97.30% -70.30% Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Summary

Alaunos Therapeutics peers beat Alaunos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.