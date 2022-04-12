Akroma Market Capitalization Tops $15,144.87 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $15,144.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.47 or 0.07553227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

