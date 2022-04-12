Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.15 ($155.60).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €104.44 ($113.52) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.90. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.