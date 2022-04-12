Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.86 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.