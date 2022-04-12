Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.86 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.
Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.