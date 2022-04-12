Aion Hits One Day Volume of $23.11 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Aion has a market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $23.11 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,207.85 or 0.99871999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00256625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00118905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00319384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00135353 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

