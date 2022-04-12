AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

