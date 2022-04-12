ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

AGESY opened at $50.18 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.