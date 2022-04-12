Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $83.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Affirm stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.79. Affirm has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $6,659,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

