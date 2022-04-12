Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.36 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

