Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AJRD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.