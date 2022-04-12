Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.39 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The stock has a market cap of C$996.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

