Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at National Bank Financial

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

