Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
