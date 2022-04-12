Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood Sells 25,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,777,282.33.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.18.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

