Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,882,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

