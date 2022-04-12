ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 259,767 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 63,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,678. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

