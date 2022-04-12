adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €255.00 at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.87. 129,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

