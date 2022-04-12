adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €255.00 at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.87. 129,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.