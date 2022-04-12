Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

