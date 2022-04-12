ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

ADCT stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $905.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.93. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

