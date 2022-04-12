Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 322,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,549. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.