Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 322,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,549. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
