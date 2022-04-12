Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 7,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Acme United by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

