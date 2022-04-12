ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0317 on Top Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ACENT has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $817,751.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00104386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

