Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

ACCD opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $924.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

