Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAIF opened at GBX 229.56 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 207.85 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.60 ($3.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £391.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.92.

In related news, insider Ian Cadby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($14,920.51).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

