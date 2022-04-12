AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,534. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,190. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

