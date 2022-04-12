A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 580 ($7.56).

BAG has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.65).

BAG opened at GBX 545 ($7.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512. The company has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.89. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($25,902.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $2,032,893 in the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

