$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to report $9.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30,100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,691. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

