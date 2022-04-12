8,542 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after buying an additional 592,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $229,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.