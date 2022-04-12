820 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $331.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average of $378.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

